HP suspends IG Zaidi in custodial death case

Shimla : The Himachal Government today placed Inspector General of Police ZH Zaidi, currently posted as CEO of the HP Wakf Board, under suspension with immediate effect following statement made by SP Soumya Sambasivan (Commandant 3rd IRB Pandoh) in the CBI court, Chandigarh, that she was being pressurised telephonically by Zaidi to change her statement in the custodial death case.

Eight police personnel, including IG Zaidi and DSP Manoj Joshi, were arrested on August 29, 2017, while DW Negi was arrested on November 16, 2017. Suraj, an accused in the infamous Kotkhai Gudiya rape and murder case, was killed in the Kotkhai police station in July 2017.

