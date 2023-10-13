Chances of rain and snowfall for five days in Himachal, yellow alert issued for seven districts

Shimla: There are chances of worsening weather in Himachal Pradesh due to the activity of western disturbance. According to Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the state for five days from October 14 to 18.

There is a possibility of heavy rain and snowfall in seven districts on October 16. According to the department, light to moderate rain is likely to start in the lower and central hilly districts of Himachal Pradesh from October 14.

Rain activity will increase in the state during October 15 and 16. During this period, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

At the same time, there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall in the high mountain areas of Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra including Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur districts. Rain activity is likely to reduce in the state from October 17.

The weather is likely to remain clear in all parts from October 19. At the same time, the average maximum and minimum temperatures in the state are expected to decrease by 2 to 3 degrees for the next 2 to 3 days.

According to meteorology, in case of heavy rains, there is a possibility of flash floods in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. On the other hand, the weather remained clear in the capital Shimla and other parts on Friday.

Important advice for tourists and local people