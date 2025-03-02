Cultural confluence Mandi comes alive with vibrant International parade

The third day of the ongoing Chhoti Kashi International Maha Shivaratri Festival, running from February 27 to March 5, in Mandi witnessed a spectacular International Cultural Parade.

The parade was flagged off with great enthusiasm by the Minister for Urban and Rural Planning, Technical Education, and Vocational & Industrial Training, Rajesh Dharmani, marking the beginning of the cultural festivities.

The parade, which commenced at the entrance of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, traversed through the Seri Manch, circled the Indira Market area and concluded at the same location. It featured international artists who showcased cultural performances representing their respective countries.

Artists from Ukraine, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Kazakhstan participated, along with cultural troupes from various northern states of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Artists from Himachal Pradesh’s districts such as Chamba, Pangi, Bharmaur, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Sirmaur also joined the parade, contributing to the diverse cultural display. Local performers from Mandi, including Mandavya Kala Manch, Sangeet Sadan, Amar Yuvak Mandal and Sankalp Yuvak Mandal, further enriched the festivities.

Rajesh Dharmani emphasised the significance of such events, noting that they serve as a powerful platform for cultural exchange between nations. He commended the Chhoti Kashi International Maha Shivaratri Festival organising committee for their efforts and highlighted that the cultural parade offered attendees the opportunity to experience a fusion of both domestic and international cultures. Dharmani also emphasised that such events promote the traditional ‘Dev Culture’ of the region, extending its reach beyond India to a global audience.

The parade featured artists performing various stunts and dances in their traditional attire, presenting a dazzling display of their rich cultural heritage. The event attracted large crowds at Seri Manch and Indira Market, where spectators gathered to witness the vibrant performances.

The cultural parade served as a visual feast, blending global and regional cultural expressions and fostering the spirit of unity in diversity.