Due to snowfall on the peaks, cold increased in the plains

Shimla: Due to light snowfall on the peaks of the state, the cold has increased in the plains. Due to the lack of rain in the plains, the weather remains dry and the temperature is falling rapidly.

The Meteorological Department had already issued an alert in areas where there has been light snowfall. The weather department has recorded light rain and snowfall over higher-altitude areas in Dharamshala, Bharmour, Keylong, Spiti Valley, Solang Valley, Manali, Karsog, Ani, Sarahan, Narkanda, Chaupal, Kalpa, Sangla, Pooh, and Kaza.

The Meteorological Department has predicted up to five mm of rain or snow in these areas. These areas remained cloudy on Wednesday. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding rain and snowfall in six districts for the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light snowfall in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti. However, due to the lack of snowfall, apple orchardists in the upper areas and farmers in the plains are worried. Una is still cooler than Shimla and Dharamshala.