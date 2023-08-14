Cloudburst in Solan’s Kandaghat

Shimla: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh amid orange alert. Two houses and a cow shed were washed away in the debris that came with the flood due to cloudburst late on Sunday night in Solan district.

Five people died in this cloudburst incident, while three are missing, the team has rescued five people. Apart from this, many highways and roads have been closed due to landslides.

According to the information received by the Police Control Room Solan, there was a cloudburst at the village Jadon Post Office. It washed away two houses and a cow shed.

In Jadaun village, two houses of Rati Ram and her son Harnam were damaged due to landslides. Seven people have died in this. There are four men and three women.

The deceased included Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8), Raksha (12). One woman Kanta Devi’s leg is broken.

He has been sent for treatment. While five people are fine. SDM Kandaghat Siddharth Acharya gave this information. In its neighboring village Jabal, five animals died due to the collapse of the cow shed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has condoled the death of seven people due to cloudburst in Jadon village of Solan. “We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible help and support to the affected families in this difficult time,” he tweeted.

In addition, Barri Road from Dadla Mor near Solag has been closed. On Sunday, the traffic was diverted from Dadla Mor to Navgaon Barry Barmana Ghagas. Now Navgaon Bari road is also closed near Solag.

The road has been obstructed due to the fall of Lhasa. Drivers will have to reach Ghagus from Kharsi via Jabbalpul Link Road.

The Dharamshala Shimla road is still closed near Dagsech. A major landslide has occurred in Dhatoh village of Talwara of Ghumarwin assembly. The administration has vacated some houses.

A car came under the grip of the strong current of water near Byad of Barsar assembly constituency. Two of the three people in the vehicle were rescued by the police team.

car driver shed

The driver was swept away in the strong current. Efforts to find him are continuing. It is being told that the driver had climbed on the roof of the vehicle after the vehicle got stuck in the strong current of water.

From where after slipping, he got swept away in the strong current of water. Badsar MLA Indradutt Lakhanpal has reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

condition of Shimla city

Landslide has occurred near Adda Villa Parking Chitkara Park Road Block. Shoghi-Mehli road is blocked in Shimla town. Fagli-Khalini road is closed at Lalpani bridge.

The Himland-Bamblo Road is blocked near Edward School. Vikasnagar-Chhota Shimla road has also been closed. The Vikasnagar-Panthghati road has been blocked at the CID office. Tutikandi to ISBT road is blocked at bifurcation.

Cloudburst in Mandi’s Majhbad Panchayat

There has been a cloudburst in Mandi’s Majhbad Panchayat. Two men are buried under the debris, while some are missing here. Whose search is on. Heavy rains have caused havoc here.

A landslide took place in Tiyunkhas Tiudi village of Ghumarwin at night. Regarding this, the houses of about 11 families have been evacuated.