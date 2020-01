Heavy snow was witnessed in Manali and nearby areas, which affected the traffic movement in the region.

The road has become slippery from Patlikuhal ahead towards Manali as a thick layer of

snow has been deposited on the road.

Manali town and nearby areas have been receiving snow since Tuesday, which blocked the vehicular traffic towards Solang Valley.

The local roads in Banjar, Sainj, Ani and Nirmand have been affected.

