Tunnel project on Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway awaits govt nod

The much-needed construction of a two-km tunnel between Mandi and Pandoh on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway remains pending as the authorities await a green signal from the higher offices in Delhi.

The project, which has become critical following the devastating 2023 flashfloods, is being seen as a permanent solution to the persistent landslide risks and highway disruptions plaguing the region.

The 18-km stretch between Mandi and Pandoh — part of the vital national highway connecting Kiratpur to Manali — suffered extensive damage during 2023 rainy season.

Prolonged blockades and traffic disruptions brought attention to the geographical vulnerabilities of the region, which have been worsened by deep hill-cutting construction methods.

In response to the challenging terrain and frequent landslides, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) proposed constructing a single-tube, double-lane tunnel within a stretch of 4-7 miles near Mandi.

A detailed survey was conducted, and a detailed project report (DPR) was submitted to the Central authorities for approval.

Speaking on the matter, Varun Chari, project director of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project, said: “We have already submitted the DPR to the higher authorities in Delhi, but the final approval is still awaited.

Once we receive the go-ahead, the construction of the tunnel will commence without any delay.”

The tunnel is expected to significantly enhance commuter safety by mitigating landslide risks in this particularly hazardous stretch, especially during the monsoon season, when deep hill cuttings become unstable and pose life-threatening hazards.

Landslides remain a recurring issue during rainy season in this section, frequently cutting off access to one of the most crucial tourist and transport corridors in Himachal Pradesh.

The proposed tunnel is seen as a long-term solution not only for safer travel but also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to Manali, Lahaul-Spiti and beyond.

Locals and stakeholders have expressed hope that the Central Government will act swiftly on the approval, considering the strategic and economic significance of the Kiratpur-Manali highway.