Cabinet-meeting-today,-many-big-decisions-expected

Many major decisions can be taken in the cabinet meeting to be held at the State Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at 12 noon.

At present, apart from the matter of de-notification of schools and colleges from the education department, NTT recruitment can also be discussed.

The government has not yet been able to denotify the educational institutions opened in the last few months of the former Jairam government.

The decision of the cabinet is awaited in this regard. Lease cases from the revenue department can go to the cabinet. Four important agendas are also going from the Health Department.

But the biggest question is whether the matter of old pension will be discussed or not. According to the preparations of government, there is a plan to hold a cabinet meeting on March 3 as well however, its notice has not been issued yet.

After this, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has to visit Delhi because the budget session of the Vidhansabha is starting on March 14, and he has to present his first budget on March 17.

