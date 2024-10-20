Himachal CM opens, lays stones of Rs 102 crore projects for Kullu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced to increase the travel allowance of deities and honorarium of ‘bajantris’ (traditional bands accompanying the deities) by 20 per cent during the closing ceremony of the seven-day International Kullu Dasehra festival at Kala Kendra here today. He also announced to increase the ‘nazrana’ (honorarium) of deities by 5 per cent.

The Chief Minister said that staff would soon be notified and deputed in the maternal and child health (MCH) section of the Regional Hospital, Kullu. The facility constructed at a cost Rs 12.95 crore having capacity of 100 beds was inaugurated by the then CM Jai Ram Thakur on June 18, 2022, but the appointment of doctors and paramedic staff have not been notified yet.

The Chief Minister added that the scope of medical college would be discussed at the Cabinet meeting. He said adequate number of doctors and nurses would be appointed in all the model health institutions.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 102 crore for Kullu during a ceremony at Bhuntar, 10 km from here, today. He laid the foundation stone of the double-lane Bhuntar bridge to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.56 crore.

He announced construction of a bridge at a cost of about Rs 26 crore to connect the left and right banks of Beas at Pirdi near Kullu town. He said that the state government would make every effort to ensure construction of Bhubu Jot tunnel.

Under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund, he laid the foundation stones of embankment and flood protection works at vulnerable places from Ramshila to Bhuntar totalling approximately Rs 60 crore. He laid the foundation stone for the augmentation work of water supply scheme for Bhuntar town to be constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore under Amrut-2.0 scheme. He also inaugurated a lift water supply scheme from Beas to Solah Tanki, Shaldhar in Kharal valley constructed at a cost of 9.62 crore. The CM also took stock of the base station site of Rs 273 crore Bijli Mahadev ropeway at Pirdi.

The CM was the chief guest during the sixth cultural evening of the International Folk dance festival at Kala Kendra here yesterday. He extended his best wishes to everyone for the festival and stated that since last year the Kullu Dasehra festival has truly achieved international flavour.

Neeraj Shridhar of Bombay Vikings was the star performer while Indian Idol fame singer Kumar Sahil also enthralled the viewers. Artistes from Uzbekistan mesmerised the audience with their captivating performances.