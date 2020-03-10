Asst registrar held in Solan pvt varsity fake degree scam

Solan : The police have arrested Munish Goyal, assistant registrar, working with Manav Bharti University, in the fake degree scam where thousands of degrees of various professional courses had been sold off in the last several years.

Inspector-General (south) Asif Jalal said Goyal was arrested last night from Mohali. Efforts were afoot to arrest the other culprits, including Vice-Chancellor Rajkumar Rana.

The Inspector-General said massive documentary evidence in the form of diaries containing details of money amounting to crores received from candidates in lieu of fake degrees has been found on the university premises and investigations were still continuing.

Investigations also revealed how the staff were acting as agents to look for candidates who wanted to buy fake degrees in various professional course like B Pharmacy, LLB, MBA, etc. The manner in which heaps of unchecked answer sheets, unauthorised degrees and other such documents have been found by the police points towards the large-scale nefarious fake degree operations.

Amid registration of a case of cheating and forgery having been against the management of Manav Bharti University, the students who were studying there today requested the state government to migrate them to a government university in respective courses.

Students said the degree obtained from the university has become questionable as no company will provide them placements after completion of their course.

They demanded that the state government should think about their future so that they can be accommodated in government institutes well in time so that their future is secure.

Source : The Tribune

