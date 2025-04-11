Grace in harmony: 500 women light up Nalwar fair with grand Mahanati

A spectacular showcase of traditional Himachali culture was witnessed at the district-level Nalwar fair in Karsog, Mandi district, as around 500 women came together for a grand Nati dance performance, popularly known as Mahanati.

Held at the sports ground of Government Senior Secondary School, Karsog, the event emerged as one of the fair’s most captivating highlights.

Organised by nearly 20 women’s groups, including Mahila Mandals and self-help groups from the region, the large-scale cultural display brought folk traditions to life.

Clad in vibrant traditional attire, the women performed the Nati in perfect synchronisation, mesmerising the audience with their grace and infectious enthusiasm.

Narayan Singh, Pradhan of Mamel Gram Panchayat, attended the occasion as the chief guest. During the event, Karsog Naib Tehsildar Shanta Shukla honoured the participating women by presenting each with a Dhathu, a traditional Himachali headscarf, which they proudly wore during the performance.

Tehsildar and fair committee officer Varun Gulati welcomed the chief guest by presenting him with a Himachali shawl and cap as a gesture of respect and appreciation.

The Mahanati not only infused vibrant energy into the fair but also stood as a beautiful testament to the community’s dedication to preserving and celebrating their cultural heritage.