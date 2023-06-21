Entrance exam for 8,000 seats in B.Ed on July 1

Shimla: Admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination to be held on July 1 for 75 colleges affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University and Sardar Patel University Mandi have been issued.

This time 22,203 students have been found eligible for eight thousand seats in B.Ed. Admit cards have been issued on the admission portal of State University.

University Controller of Examinations Dr. JS Negi and Deputy Registrar of Entrance Examination Branch Amar Singh told that students should check any kind of error in the admit card thoroughly.

At the same time, for any kind of change in the application form, students can apply through the online admission portal till 5 pm on July 3.

In this, changes can be made in name, father’s name, category, and address. For this, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 in the name of the Finance Officer of the University.

The university has set up 52 examination centers across the state for the entrance examination of B.Ed. On July 1, the exam will be held from 10 am to 12 am.

No changes will be possible in the application form after the result is declared, so students have to rectify the errors found in the application form and admit card within the given time limit.