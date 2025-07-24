4 dead, several injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Mandi

An HRTC bus fell approximately 25 metres off the road, resulting in four deaths and injuries to many others, near Tarangla, close to Maseran in Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district today. The bus was en route from Sarkaghat to Durgapur when the mishap occurred.

According to Mandi SP Sakshi Verma, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Sarkaghat Police Station.

Preliminary reports confirm that four persons — two males and two females — lost their lives on the spot. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sarkaghat for immediate treatment.

Among the injured, three critically hurt passengers have been referred to AIIMS-Bilaspur for advanced medical care. The authorities are still verifying the exact number of passengers, though initial estimates suggest that approximately 31 people were on board at the time of the accident.

Local police and 108 ambulance service teams promptly reached the site and carried out a rescue operation, navigating the steep terrain to evacuate victims. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and further investigation is under way.

“Necessary legal action is being taken, and figures are being confirmed,” SP Sakshi Verma added.

More details are awaited as authorities continue to probe the matter.