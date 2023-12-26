Private bus rolls into ditch near MLA crossing in Shimla

Shimla: A private bus went out of control and fell into a ditch in the capital Shimla on Tuesday morning. A dozen passengers on the bus narrowly escaped the accident.

The accident occurred near MLA crossing on Shimla-Kalka National Highway. According to the information, while trying to save a speeding bike from the front at a turn, a private bus on the local route fell into a ditch without turning.

Because of this the passengers did not suffer injuries. It was fortunate that the trees stopped the bus from falling into a deep ditch, otherwise a major accident could have happened. During this time the bike rider got injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Immediately after the accident, police and rescue teams reached the spot and started relief work. According to the SHO of Baluganj police station, the condition of the bike rider is out of danger, while all the passengers on the bus are safe. He said that the reasons for this accident are being investigated.