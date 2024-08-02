After Kangana Ranaut trolled for missing in action in rain-ravaged Mandi, BJP MP says ‘mobilising support for Himachal, will visit soon’

BJP Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday termed the catastrophic floods in Himachal Pradesh as “saddening”, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have taken reports

It’s a very saddening thing for us. The life of people living in the mountains is tough. Every year such tragedies come and damage the lives and property of the people of Himachal Pradesh. The PM and the Union HM have taken reports for all the things and have given assurance that more help through relief funds will be provided. I’ll also meet different ministers to seek as much help as I can get. After my work is completed here, I’ll visit Himachal to meet people in their tough times,” Kangana Ranaut said.

She also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim of ED’s action against him. She said “he makes no sense whatever he says”.

“What should I say about Rahul Gandhi? He makes no sense, at least I don’t get what he says. The most condemnable thing about him is the words he used for the country… It’s not good for the country and as Anurag Thakur has said, Congress’ mentality is to break the nation in pieces to benefit themselves, this thing has been going on since the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,” Ranaut said.