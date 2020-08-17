CM Jairam Thakur expresses gratitude to Himachal health-care workers on I-Day

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur unfurled the flag and took salute of an impressive march past at the Dhalpur ground in Kullu on the occasion of the74th Independence Day, with functions across the state remaining a low-key affair in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thakur, while addressing the gathering on the occasion, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided strong leadership to the nation.

“Whether it is giving a befitting reply to our neighbours on the borders or fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Modi has handled the situation very well,” he stated, adding that the BJP regime always had a sympathetic view towards the problems faced by Himachal, considering its difficult topography.

He also paid tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives in their fight against the British regime to attain freedom. He also honoured officials, doctors and artists from various fields for their valuable contribution in ensuring the state’s speedy development.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya also unfurled the flag at Raj Bhawan.

Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh was the chief guest at the function held here on the Ridge.

Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy unfurled the national flag and inspected the guard of honour at the function held at the High Court. Judges of the High Court — Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Sureshwar Thakur, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua were also present on the occasion.

