Himachal calling: Drug overdose deaths on rise, youth under threat

The 13 deaths, this year so far, due to drug overdose, mainly chitta (heroin), in the state has raised alarm about the emerging threat to the younger generation.

While four deaths due to drug overdose have been reported from Shimla district, as many as three deaths were reported from Kullu district, two each in Bilaspur and Mandi districts and one death each from Solan and Una district.

In March, a 21-year-old youth was found dead allegedly due to drug overdose in the washroom of a restaurant at Sanjauli locality in Shimla.

Upon inspection, injection marks on his arms were found. A similar incident was reported in Mandi district when the body of a youth with syringe in his hand was found by the people.

These deaths have got parents worried. A parent, whose son had been a drug addict, requesting anonymity stated that every time there is news of some young boy dying of drug overdose in the state, it is scary and also makes him feel helpless.

“We want the government to take strict measures to eradicate drug menace, especially chitta, which has made its way even into the rural areas of the state.

The younger generation is easily falling prey to drugs as various videos of youth consuming drugs or being under its influence are being shared on social media. Special focus is needed to get rid of this vice,” he said.

To curb rising drug menace, the state government had initiated various measures. Recently, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officers of Himachal Pradesh Police and had directed them to initiate a massive crackdown to dismantle the drug network in the state in mission mode for the next six months.

He had also instructed the officers to take stringent action against drug peddlers and categorically stated that no one involved in drug trade would be spared.

Besides this, the CM also directed the officers to take strict action against government employees who are found involved in such illegal activities.

During the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Budget session, CM Sukhu had stated that at least 60 government employees were found to be involved in drug trade.

He made it clear that government employees against whom concrete evidence of drug smuggling are found would immediately be terminated from service.

The CM had also mentioned the strengthening of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), besides notifying a Special Task Force (STF) headed by a senior police officer to combat drug menace.