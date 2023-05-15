Surendra became Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Uma deputy Mayor, Newly Elected Councilors took Oath

Shimla: Newly elected councilors of Municipal Corporation Shimla took the oath of office and secrecy on Monday.

Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha, and Barsar MLA Indradutt Lakhanpal were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Councilor Surendra Chauhan from Chhota Shimla ward has been crowned as Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation. Surendra Chauhan was elected unopposed as the Mayor of Shimla.

A woman has got the post of deputy mayor. Councilor Uma Kaushal from Tutikandi ward has been made the deputy mayor. Uma Kaushal was also elected unopposed as the Deputy Mayor.

Shivam Pratap Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected councillors. Let us tell you that in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, the Congress has won an absolute majority in 24 wards by hoisting the flag of victory. BJP has registered victory in 9 wards. CPI(M) has won one seat.