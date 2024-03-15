Petrol and diesel become cheaper, new prices implemented in the state including Shimla

Just before the announcement of general elections, government oil companies have announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel by two rupees per liter. This relief has been given after two years of stability in rates. New prices of petrol and diesel have also come into effect in Himachal Pradesh.

Sanju Dadhwal, manager of Vikasnagar petrol pump in Shimla city, said that the new rates have come into effect from 6:00 am on March 15. Now petrol is being sold at Rs 94.99 and diesel at Rs 87.08 per liter. Earlier petrol was being sold at Rs 96.95 and diesel at Rs 88.92 per litre.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed about the price cut on social media. Puri claimed, with this cut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again proved that his goal is the welfare and convenience of his family of crores of Indians.