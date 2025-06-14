Heavy rainfall predicted across state on June 19, 20

Himachal Pradesh is set to receive few spells of heavy rainfall on June 19 and 20. According to the state’s Meteorological Department, while light rainfall will occur in the isolated areas of the state till June 18, several areas of the state will experience few spells of heavy rainfall on June 19 and 20.

The department has also issued a yellow weather warning for most of the districts of the state till June 18, resulting in thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds in isolated areas.

The Department has also mentioned that maximum temperatures will likely fall by about 3°C to 4°C over some parts of the state during next subsequent days while no large change will occur in the minimum temperatures during the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, light rain occurred in isolated parts of the state during the last 24 hours while weather was mostly dry across the state.

Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded 28.4°C maximum temperature while prominent tourist destinations such as Dharamsala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 31°C, 29.6°C, 26.2°C and 30.5°C, respectively.

Similarly, maximum temperature in Solan was 34.6°C, Mandi 37.6°C, Kangra 37.7°C, Nahan 34.9°C, Bilaspur 38.4°C, Hamirpur 37.6°C, Kalpa 27.3°C, Kufri 23.3°C, Chamba 35.2°C, Bhuntar 37.5°C, Sundernagar 38.4°C and Narkanda 24.3°C.

Una was the hottest place in the state as it recorded 42.2°C maximum temperature while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 8.3°C minimum temperature.