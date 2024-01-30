Mountain broken on Manali-Chandigarh National Highway

Shimla: The mountain collapsed between Raison and Toll Plaza on the Manali-Chandigarh National Highway. Amidst the drought, debris fell on the highway from a broken hill, and vehicular movement came to a halt for some time. It was fortunate that the vehicle and the pedestrians were saved.

Drivers tactfully moved their vehicles back as soon as stones and debris fell on them. Amidst the drought, as debris fell from Darki hill, dust and soil flew and spread over a large area. Therefore, there has been no major damage due to the cracking of the hill.