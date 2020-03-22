Thakur seeks Opposition support for Janata curfew

Even as uncertainty prevails over curtailment of the Budget session which will resume on March 23, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today sought cooperation for the success of Janata curfew, to be observed today.

While presiding over an all-party meeting held here today, the Chief Minister urged leaders of all political parties of the state to give their wholehearted support to the state government to check the spread of the Covid. In fact, he is learnt to have called up many Opposition legislators to ensure the success of the curfew.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, state Congress president Kuldeep Rathore, CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, BSP leader Suresh Saini and CPI leader Roshan Lal Dogra attended the meet. Education, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj were also present. All the leaders pledged their support to the government for checking the spread of the virus.

Thakur said the state government would take strict action against persons who refrained from quarantine. He said the state government had asked five firms for bulk manufacturing of sanitisers.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments