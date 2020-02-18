Shimla Smart City mission to get feedback on 28 projects today

Shimla Smart City Mission Ltd has sought the approval of the Citizens’ Advisory Council for the execution of the 28 projects worth Rs450 crore. These projects are being finalised for tendering by March 31, the deadline set by the National Smart City Mission of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The council comprising public representatives including Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, MPs, MLAs, councillors, residents welfare associations and NGOs will give its feedback tomorrow on the projects.

The projects were approved by the Board of Directors (BoD) of the mission. “The council was constituted for the engagement of citizens of the city under the mission four years ago. We have got the feedback from the body,” said Nitin Garg, general manager (technical), smart city mission. He said of the 28 projects, DPRs for 14 projects were ready and there were others which did not require DPRs. The council would suggest on these projects, he added.

“The BoDs has approved these projects, including construction of three parking complexes, three escalators and one elevator, footbridges, smart pedestrian paths on the IGMC-Sanjauli and Cart Road and beautification of the ramshackle shops and buildings in the city,” said Pankaj Rai, managing director, smart city mission.

The mission has proposed to build three major smart parkings – a 1,000-vehicle parking complex near the IGMC’s new OPD block, a 500-vehicle parking at Vikasnagar, about 200-vehicle parking at the SDA complex, Kasumpati, said Garg.

Five escalators – Lift-Metropol-The Mall, Jakhu parking to temple top, Cart Road to The Mall, Auckland tunnel to the Police Chowki, Lakkar Bazaar, Tibetan Market to The Ridge – and one elevator from Lakkar Bazaar to Bantony Castle are proposed.

Pedestrians from Sanjauli to the IGMC and The Mall would also enjoy a smart walk on the proposed covered pathway, said Rai.

The mission had also proposed construction of footbridges.The Rs10-crore Dhalli tunnel will ease traffic congestion on the Sanjauli-Dhalli road, said official sources.

