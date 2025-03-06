Govt mulling BEd course after Class 12th, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state government is mulling BEd course immediately after Class 12.

Speaking at the annual prize distribution ceremony of St Bede’s College here, the CM emphasised the importance of preparing students for future challenges. He said the state government has introduced several new age courses such as AI and Data Storage to equip youth with future-ready skills.

He also slammed the previous government, stating that it was due to their wrong policies that Himachal Pradesh had slipped to 21st position in the country in terms of education quality.

Sukhu said the government has also launched an anti-drug campaign and will take strong measures to curb this menace.

To enhance educational infrastructure, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will be set up in every Assembly constituency in a phased manner, he said.

The CM also announced Rs 5 lakh for outstanding students of the college and reiterated the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.