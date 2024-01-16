Cold wave grips Himachal, fog worsens situation in plains

Shimla: Due to the lack of rain in Himachal Pradesh, the dry cold has made life difficult for people. Due to the increasing outbreak of cold wave in the morning and evening, people are falling prey to the disease.

At the same time, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain and snowfall in high-altitude areas.

During this period, there may be light snowfall along with rain in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba. According to the department, the weather will remain bad for the next 48 hours, and its effect will be visible in high and medium-altitude areas.

On January 17, there is a possibility of snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba as well as in the higher reaches of Shimla, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur.

Along with this, the spot department has continued the fog alert in the plains. The haze will persist in seven districts of the state.

Here drivers have been advised to drive carefully, the districts where smog alert has been issued include Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur.

The weather in most of the plains will remain dry in the next 48 hours. However, a change will be seen in the hilly areas. The temperature on Tuesday was 22.3 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Kukusmari is minus. Minus 9.4-degree Celsius temperature has been recorded here.

The situation worsened due to smog in plains, people vulnerable to disease

Due to the lack of snowfall, the temperature of tourist places in the state has increased. Due to the clear weather here, the sun is shining throughout the day and its effect is also visible on the temperature.

There is a significant drop in temperature due to fog in the plains. Talking about tourist places, on Monday the temperature of Shimla was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala at 6.2, Dalhousie at 6.4, Manali at 1.2 and Narkanda at four degrees Celsius.

