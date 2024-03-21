Himachal Pradesh Politics: Jai Ram Thakur gave a big update regarding 6 MLAs.

The decision regarding 6 rebel MLAs of Himachal is now in the hands of BJP leadership. How many of these leaders does BJP make candidates in the by-elections or tries someone as a candidate in the Lok Sabha. BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that after enduring a lot of humiliation, these people have openly supported BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Shimla: The decision regarding 6 rebel MLAs of Himachal is now in the hands of BJP leadership. How many of these leaders does BJP make candidates in the by-elections or tries someone as a candidate in the Lok Sabha? Everyone’s eyes are on this. Now questions are being raised about his political future. BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that after enduring a lot of humiliation, these people have openly supported BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Only the high command will take the decision on the MLAs

If these MLAs did not feel safe in the Congress, they showed the party’s agent and voted against the party in the Rajya Sabha elections. The party high command is discussing this. Only the party high command will take the decision on his joining BJP or fielding him in the elections.

BJP is a family, when some people come into the family, their resentment is resolved within the family itself. When to include them in the party, what will be their role. All these issues are being discussed. The party high command will take the decision keeping in mind every aspect including their self-respect.

MLAs did not get relief from Supreme Court

Let us tell you that after the Rajya Sabha elections held in Himachal, a big political development has taken place. Only after this the Speaker of the Assembly has disqualified 6 MLAs. He has not yet received any relief even from the Supreme Court of the country. His case is still pending.

The Supreme Court has not yet banned this, nor has he been allowed to participate in the proceedings of the Assembly. In such a situation, will he be the party’s candidate in the by-elections or will his role be different in the party.

Many kinds of speculations are being made regarding this. On this, leader Jairam Thakur has clarified the situation after the question asked in the press conference. He said that the High Command is seriously considering his role. A decision on this will be taken soon.