Recruitment for 85 posts in General Insurance Corporation, apply online till 12 January

Shimla: The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to fill 85 vacancies of various posts. In this vacancy, recruitment will be done on the posts of scale-III officers related to Hindi, General, Law, and Engineering.
Candidates can apply online till the last date of application 12th January. Candidates willing and eligible to apply for this recruitment drive of GIC can apply by visiting the official website gicre.in.
Selection Process: Eligible candidates will be selected in GIC Recruitment through online written examination, group discussion or interview, and medical test. 200 marks are prescribed for interview, group discussion, and written examination.
Application Fee: For GIC Recruitment, candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 and 18 percent GST. SC, ST, and disabled candidates, and women candidates working in GIC will not have to pay any fee.
Vacancy details
In this recruitment drive of GIC, candidates will be selected on a total of 85 vacancies for different posts.
Hindi 1 post
general 16 posts
Statistics 6th Post
economics 2nd post
legal 7 posts
HR 6 posts
engineering 11 posts
it 9 posts
Actuary 4 posts
Insurance 17 Posts
Medical 2 posts
Hydrologist 1 Post
Geophysicist 1 Post
Agricultural Science 1 Post
Marine Science 1 Post