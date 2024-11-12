Govt approved 6,000 posts of teacher, focusing on improving infra: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government had approved the recruitment of 6,000 teachers and 3,000 posts of these had already been filled.

Instead of opening new schools, the government was focusing on improving infrastructure and providing staff at existing educational institutions to ensure quality education, he added.

He earlier inaugurated the annual fair at the Bhureshvar Mahadev Temple in the Pachhad Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district. He unveiled a new idol of Lord Shiva at the temple and inaugurated two development projects: the Van Vatika Bhureshvar and the Kwagdhar helipad.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering, announced that the Lwasa Chowki-Chandigarh road would be widened to improve accessibility and enhance tourism.

He said that considering the eco-tourism potential of the Bhureshvar Mahadev area, new development projects would create jobs and stimulate self-employment opportunities, directly benefiting the local economy.

He said that the state government was committed to making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and transforming it into one of the most prosperous states by 2032. He added that ongoing economic reforms would set the state’s economy on the path of positive growth.

Sukhu emphasised various initiatives to boost rural livelihoods, including the hike in the prices of agricultural and dairy products.

The state was now offering Rs 40 per kilogram for naturally-farmed wheat and Rs 30 for maize, he said. Additionally, the minimum support price (MSP) for cow milk had been raised from Rs 32 a litre to Rs 45 a litre while the buffalo milk was now fetching Rs 55 per litre.

Furthermore, the daily wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) had been increased to Rs 300.

Sukhu highlighted the state government’s approach to promoting education and healthcare. He claimed that the previous BJP government had opened schools without providing adequate budget, and as a result Himachal Pradesh’s national ranking in education fell to the 21st position.

“While addressing these shortcomings remains a challenging task, public support is crucial for the success of our reforms,” he added.

The Chief Minister assured the gathering that the state government was resolute in its mission to overcome obstacles and achieve progress in all sectors.