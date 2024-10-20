First Gorkha Rifles commemorates 200 years of service

The First Gorkha Rifles (1GR), one of the oldest Indian Army and most distinguished regiments, commemorated its two-day reunion in Solan’s Sabathu.

Lt Gen Sanjeev Chauhan, Colonel of 1 GR, said the reunion is a testament to the unbreakable bonds that tie all members of the regiment together.

He said that it’s a time to honour the sacrifices of comrades and celebrate the shared legacy of courage and brotherhood that defines the First Gorkha Rifles.

This occasion brought together generations of soldiers who have served under the regiment’s banner, celebrating a legacy of valour and sacrifice that spans 209 years, he added.

The two-day event witnessed the participation of over 500 serving officers, veterans and families, reaffirming the deep bonds that unite the regiment.

Veterans from across the country and Nepal attended the reunion, which is held once in four years.

The 1st Gorkha Rifles has a storied history as it played a pivotal role in significant battles and operations in pre- independence and post-independence India.

The reunion featured a series of events, including a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial, to honour the martyrs at the war memorial and and a special ‘sainik sammelan’ that was addressed by senior officers.

Other events included a bara-khana to celebrate the regiment’s rich heritage and cultural programmes showcasing the Gorkha Rifles’ vibrant traditions, unveiling statues and releasing an yearbook.

The First Gorkha Rifles, also known as The Malaun Regiment, was originally raised in 1815 as part of the East India Company’s Bengal Army. It has since taken part in numerous campaigns in India and overseas, and after Independence participated in all wars and major operations.