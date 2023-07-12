Power supply restored in Kullu headquarters, tourists stuck in jam overnight on left bank road

Shimla: The period of torrential rains may have stopped in Himachal Pradesh, but the miseries are not taking the name of abatement. The roads have been washed away in the flood, so the difficulties are incalculable.

Life outside the house has become very chaotic. There has been a lot of loss of life and property in many incidents of landslides and house collapses. The road from Manali to Kullu has been opened for small vehicles on Wednesday.

Vehicles are being sent via left bank to Archhandi, from Archhandi to Raison and then to Kullu via right bank.

Alternative power system from Malana after 56 hours

So far, around 1610 vehicles have been evacuated from Manali safely. After the intervention of the Chief Minister, power supply has been restored in some areas including the Kullu headquarters.

After 56 hours, alternative power arrangement has been made from Malana. In this matter, the Chief Minister and the CPS had to intervene after the power company did not listen to the district administration. Power was restored at 10:00 pm Tuesday night.

At the same time, the struggle for drinking water is going on in Kullu. Water is being supplied through tankers in the city. On the other hand, Internet service was restored in Manali after four days, but there is still a signal problem. The electricity is still out.

Tourists stuck in overnight jam on left bank road

At the same time, after the opening of the season, life is returning on track. But the troubles did not subside. The administration has opened the left bank road from Kullu to Manali. A large number of tourists reached to return in a single day.

Due to this there was a jam from Sarsai to Archandi. Tourists and other people were stuck in traffic jam throughout the night. People who left Manali at 1:00 pm reached Kullu at 4:00 am on Wednesday.

Some relief for two days, yellow alert again on 15th

After three days of devastation caused by heavy rains, the weather is expected to open up in the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

After that, a yellow alert has been issued for hailstorm and heavy rain on 15th. However, till July 17, there is a forecast of light rain at some places in the entire state.

2500 tourists evacuated safely from Aut

Around 2,500 tourists stranded in Aut due to Mandi-Kullu NH being unblocked by landslides have been safely evacuated on Tuesday. They have been sent via Chailchowk. More than 1000 vehicles have been dispatched from Aut.

Here tourists were staying at hotels and other places due to the closure of NH. Throughout the day, police personnel made arrangements on NH to evacuate the vehicles of tourists and other people.

Police teams were deployed from Aut to near Pandoh. More than 100 tourists identified by the police were from Punjab, Haryana, Hyderabad, Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat.

The police have identified them and sent them to their homes. At the same time, some other tourists will be sent soon after the opening of the route.

Kalka-Shimla rail track closed till 16, NH restored

The Kalka-Shimla rail track will remain closed till July 16. On the other hand, the routes of trains from Nangal to Amb-Daulatpur Chowk remained canceled for the fourth consecutive day. This happened for the second time in history, when the train routes were closed for such a long time.

Railway administration says that railway tracks have been damaged at many places in Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana. At the same time, the Shimla-Kalka National Highway has been completely restored on Tuesday at 3:30 pm.