The rain broke the record of 52 years; Clouds rained the most in Manali after 1971, Record rains here too

Shimla: Amid red alert in Himachal, the rain broke the record of 52 years. In the last 24 hours, Manali has recorded maximum rainfall of 131.3 mm.

For the first time since 1971, Manali has received this much rain. Earlier in 1971, 105.1 mm of rain was recorded. On the other hand, Solan district received 105 mm of rain in a day on July 17, 2017.

This time 107 mm of rain has been recorded here. On the other hand, 244 mm of rain has been recorded in the Bilaspur district after 2013. After 2006, 180 mm of rain has been recorded in Sangdah of the Sirmaur district.

Apart from this, 174 mm of rain has been recorded in Kangra’s Dehra-Gopipur after 2014. Breaking the record of 2004, 171.5 mm of rain has been recorded at Kahu in Bilaspur district.

After 2006, the maximum rainfall of 166 mm has been recorded in Kangra’s Ghamrur. Nadaun in Hamirpur has also recorded the highest rainfall of 160.5 mm after 2006.

Amidst the red alert for rain in Himachal, torrential rains continued throughout the day on Sunday. According to the report released by the Meteorological Department, Una received the maximum rainfall of 23 cm on Sunday.

After this, 22 cm in BBMB, 19 cm in Rohru, 18 cm in Sangrah, 18 cm in Dehra-Gopipur, Kasauli, Kahu, Una, Ghamrur and Nainadevi, 16 cm in Nadaun and Chuwadi, Nagrota Suriyan, Arki, Barthin, Chamba, 15 cm in Guler and Dalhousie, 13 cm in Pachhad, Manali, Nahan, Bilaspur, Jogindernagar, Dharamsala and Kandaghat, 11 cm in Kangra, Shimla, Solan, Sujanpur, Hamirpur and Lahaul Spiti, nine cm in Palampur, Baldwara, Gohar and Narkanda. , Sundernagar, Renuka and Dadahu have recorded eight cm of rain and Shimla has also recorded eight cm of rain.

Due to the rains, coolness has returned in the state. Light snowfall has also occurred in the high peaks of the state. Due to this, the low lying areas have cooled down. There has also been a drop in the temperature of the state to a great extent.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Bharmour in Chamba district on Sunday. A minimum temperature of eight degrees Celsius has been recorded here.

Shimla recorded 15.6 mm, Sundernagar 18.9 deg C, Bhuntar 16.2 deg C, Una 20 deg C, Manali 12.6 deg C, Kufri 14.4 deg C and Reckong Peo 14.8 deg C.

Red alert removed, now only yellow alert

The red alert issued for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh for the last two days has now been withdrawn, however, rains will continue in the state on Monday as well.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in many areas of the state on Monday. In such a situation, people have been advised to be cautious.

At the same time, there are no alerts regarding heavy rains in the state from July 11 to 15, but the weather will remain bad during this period.