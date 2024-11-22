SGPC Elections: Date for inclusion of names in voter rolls extended till December 15

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal yesterday said the last date for the registration of names in voter lists for elections to the lone seat of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had been extended to December 15.

The only seat of the SGPC in Himachal Pradesh is in Una district. The elections for the seat are due.

In a communiqué issued here, Jatin Lal said rural voters could get registration forms from the office of respective patwaris, while urban voters could get the same from the office of the Executive Officer of their urban local body concerned.

Jatin Lal appealed to voters to get their names registered in voter lists. The SGPC elections are to be held after every five years. Earlier, Harjinder Singh Dhami was elected as the SGPC president for the fourth consecutive term. He defeated former president Bibi Jagir Kaur to retain the top post.