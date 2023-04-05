Recruitment for 798 Posts in Himachal, Apply Soon

The unemployed youth of the state are going to get a golden opportunity to get jobs. Himachal Pradesh’s recruitment agency Himachal Pradesh Service Selection Associates / Organization has taken out bumper recruitment on many posts including Clerk / Supervisor / Officer.

798 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates can send their application to the agency’s WhatsApp number 6230906536 till the last date of April 7 at 5 pm to apply online.

Applications received after the last date will be rejected. Candidates must send a photocopy of the original certificate of their educational qualification including designation, Aadhaar card, police character certificate, Himachali bonafide, employment office registration certificate, and ordinary and PDF file to the above WhatsApp number of the agency to apply.

Only after that, the application of the candidate will be accepted. Agency Secretary Vineet Kumar said that it includes Office Clerk, Industry Helper, Supervisor cum Site Engineer, Computer Operator, Accountant, Welder, Fitter, Courier Executive, Electrician, Turner, Painter and Instrument Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic, Office Coordinator Receptionist, Ayurvedic Pharmacist, Security Officer, Security Supervisor, Data Entry Operator, Finance Executive, Sales Manager, Telecaller, Office Boy/General Helper, Stock Delivery Executive, Petrol Pump Attendant, Security Guard, Team Manager, Bank Relationship Manager, Food Packing Helper, System Operator, Captain Waiter Head, Barman, Customer Care Executive, Driver, Staff Nurse ANM, Staff Nurse GNM, Fire Safety Executive, Business Development Manager, MI Recovery Manager Checker, Tolly Boy, Food Dispatch Supervisor, Billing Executive, PN Cum Chowkidar Posts to be filled on contract basis.

Related Posts