seven-year-old-child-dies-after-falling-into-septic-tank

A seven-year-old child that fell into a septic tank due to carelessness during construction work on the four-lane Shimla-Mataur construction site perished. At the Sadar police station, a case has been filed against the construction company.

This accident occurred in Khaggal. A case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased child’s father Aman Sharma, son of Roop Lal, resident of village Khangar.

In the complaint given to the police, Aman Sharma said that the septic tank has been kept open carelessly due to construction work. Due to this, the child died after falling into the tank.

After the child fell into the septic tank, he was taken out and taken to the hospital but it was too late. Superintendent of Police Hamirpur Dr. Aakriti Sharma said that the police is investigating the matter.

A case has been registered against the company doing the construction work on the complaint of family members.