Orange Alert due to Rain in Shimla, IMD Issued this Warning

6
Orange Alert due to Rain in Shimla

Due to heavy rains in Shimla, IMD has issued Orange Alert for three days. Himachal Pradesh IMD chief Surendra Paul told that we have issued the orange alert and issued heavy rain warning for next 2-3 days in some areas.

The IMD chief informed that in the last 24 hours, it rained across the state, with Kangra receiving the maximum rainfall. There have been reports of hailstorm in Shimla and Jubbal. The rains will continue for the next 48 hours. Due to the rain, there was a huge drop in the temperature.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR