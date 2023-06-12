Preparation to make Airport in Shimla, Emphasis on Expansion of Gaggal airport

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government is exploring the possibility of an airport in Shimla, while efforts are being made to expand Kangra’s Gaggal airport. He said that Kangra would be developed as a tourism capital.

The state government is making efforts that big ships can be landed here in the future. Apart from connecting Shimla with regular flights, air travel arrangements are also being made to other districts of the state, so that any remote area of the state can be reached within an hour.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has said that 300 e-buses will be purchased through the cooperative bank and the transport corporation will be completely converted into e-vehicles in the next three years.

Apart from this, efforts will also be made to promote the industry on dairy basis in the state in the future. The government is working in this direction. He said that the government is coming out with a new policy soon.

In this, 10 liters of cow’s milk will be purchased from a family at the rate of Rs.80 while buffalo’s milk will be purchased at the rate of Rs.100 per litre. This will improve the economic condition of cattle herders and also open avenues of self-employment for them.