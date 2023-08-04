Monsoon activated again in Himachal, heavy rain alert for four days

Shimla. Monsoon is once again ready to show its fierce form in Himachal. Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert for the next four days across the state.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, so far more than 7000 houses across the state have been damaged due to rains, landslides and floods.

Due to the havoc of nature, 331 roads are still lying closed. Not only this, so far 199 people have lost their lives due to rains in the state. Of these, 54 people have died due to landslides and floods, while 229 people are injured and 31 are missing.