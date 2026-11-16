3 killed, 2 injured as car plunges into gorge in Shimla’s Rampur subdivision

Three persons were killed and two others injured after a car plunged into a deep gorge in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district early Monday.

According to the police, the accident took place around 3 am on the Gaura-Mashnu link road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge. Three occupants died on the spot.

A police team from Rampur reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched a rescue operation to evacuate the injured. The bodies were also recovered and taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri, in Rampur.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said a case had been registered and an investigation was underway. He added that the police were also verifying the identities of the deceased and injured.