Chamunda Devi Temple – Famous Holy Shrine

Chamunda Devi Temple is an ancient temple and a major tourist attraction located in the Chamba district of the state of Himachal Pradesh. Chamunda Devi Temple was built in the year 1762 by Umed Singh.

Situated on the banks of Baner river in the forest of Patidar and Lahla, this temple is completely made of wood. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali, who is known as the goddess of war.

Earlier only stone paths were cut at this place, but now you have to climb 400 steps to visit this temple. Alternatively, you can easily reach Chamba through a 3 kilometer long concrete road.

Read also:- Famous Temples of Himachal Pradesh – Part one

The Chamunda Devi temple is about seven hundred years old, with a cave-like structure at the back which is believed to be the symbol of Lord Shiva.

Chamunda Devi Temple is also known as Chamunda Nandikeshwar Dham which houses Lord Shiva and Shakti. Lord Hanuman and Bhairav guard the front gate of this temple and are considered as protectors of the Goddess.

Story of Chamunda Devi Temple

Thousands of years ago two demons named Shumbha and Nishumbha ruled the earth. They did so many atrocities on the earth that due to this the gods and humans worshiped the powerful Goddess Durga, then Goddess Durga said that she would definitely protect them from these demons.

Durga ji incarnated in the name of Kaushiki. After seeing her, the messengers of Shumbha and Nishumbha said to them that they are the king of all the three worlds and have everything but do not have a beautiful queen. This must be the one who is the most beautiful in the whole world.

Hearing these words of the messengers, Shumbha and Nishumbha sent one of their messengers to mother Kaushiki and told them to propose her for marriage on their behalf.

Read also:- Famous Temples of Himachal Pradesh – Part Two

The messenger did the same on the behest of Shumbha and Nishumbha. After listening to the messenger, Kaushiki said that I know that both of them are very powerful, but I have taken a vow that I will marry the one who defeats me in the war.

When the messenger told this to Shumbh and Nishumbh, they sent two more messengers named Chand and Munda, to the goddess and asked them to bring her to them by holding her by hair.

When Chand and Munda went there and asked Goddess Kaushiki to accompany them, she got angry and assumed her black form and killed both the messengers who were demons.

Goddess Chamunda (Kali) brought the heads of these two demons to Kaushiki after cutting them off. This pleased Goddess Koshiki and said that this very form of her will be famous in the whole world by the name of Chamunda.

History of Chamunda Devi Temple

Talking about the history of Chamunda Devi Temple, a story is also told about the history of this temple.

400 years ago when the king and the priest sought permission to relocate the temple to a more suitable place, the goddess appeared to the priest in his dream and ordered the excavation to be done at a certain location, allowing the temple to be relocated.

When the site was excavated, an idol of Chamunda Devi was found there, after which the idol was installed at the same place and worshipped.

When the king asked his people to bring out the idol, even after trying a million times, they were not able to move the idol.

After this, once the goddess appeared to the priest in a dream, he said that all those people are trying to lift her idol thinking it as ordinary.

The goddess asked the priest to take a bath in the morning and wear holy clothes to bring out the idol in a respectable manner, the work which all the people are not able to do together, a single man can easily do.

The priest told this to all the people that it was the power of the Mother Goddess that they could not even move the idol.

5 special places to visit near Chamunda Devi Temple

Chamunda Devi Temple is very famous because of its beauty, its history, and story. You can also visit many other tourist and religious places along with seeing the Chamunda Devi temple here. Here we are telling you about 5 major tourist places near Chamunda Devi.

Vajreshwari Temple

Vajreshwari Temple is situated at the end of Jansali Bazar in Chamba which is a major sightseeing place near Chamunda Devi Temple. Let us tell you that Goddess Vajreshwari is also known as the Goddess of Lightning.

This temple of Goddess Vajreshwari is said to be about a thousand years old and is said to be a form of Goddess Parvati.

There are carvings of many Hindu deities and idols inside this temple and there are eighteen small inscriptions on its outer walls. If you are going to visit Chamunda Devi Temple, then do not forget to visit this temple located in Chamba.

Manimahesh Lake

Manimahesh Lake, also known as Dal Lake, is a very attractive lake located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. The lake is situated at an altitude of 4,080 meters, whose name Manimahesh means “Ornament of Shiva”.

The lake is also a center of attraction for tourists as well as trekking lovers as its journey involves a 13 km walk. Everyone feels lightheaded after seeing the mesmerizing mountains and greenery surrounding this lake.

Read also:-Manimahesh Kailash Peak- Home of Lord Shiva

Chaugan

Chaugan in Chamba is a great place for anyone who is interested in handicrafts. At this place you can see many types of stone and metal artefacts.

Laxmi Narayan temple

If you come to visit Chamunda Devi Temple, then you must also visit the Lakshmi Narayan Temple located here.

Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Chamba is the oldest and largest temple which is built in the shape of a peak.

Six of the most stunning idols of Lord Vishnu and Shiva are enshrined in this temple. The idol of Lord Vishnu in the center is carved and adorned with marble.

Read also:-Lakshmi Narayan Temple – Largest and oldest temple in Chamba

Dalhousie

Dalhousie is a small and beautiful city in Himachal Pradesh, which is very special for the tourists coming here.

This place wins the hearts of the travelers coming here with its scenic views, valleys, flowers, meadows and fast-flowing rivers.

Coming to this tourist place, you will remember the time of British era. Dalhousie is one of the most visited places in Himachal Pradesh which fascinates everyone with its natural beauty and ancient charm.

Read also:-Dalhousie – Beautiful hill station in Chamba

Best time to visit Chamunda Devi Temple

If you are planning to visit Chamunda Devi Temple then the best time to visit is in the months of March and April. This is the time of Navratri due to which the temple receives a huge crowd of devotees.The weather is very pleasant during these months and the cold is not too severe.

Chamunda Devi Temple is located in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, where mainly North Indian cuisine is more popular. However, you can also taste some of the local Himachali cuisine here.

How To Reach Chamunda Devi Temple

Chamunda Devi Temple is a very popular temple in Himachal Pradesh, which you can visit while enjoying the beauty of the hills.

The greenery and attractive waterfalls attract tourists. If you want to visit this temple, then you can reach here with the help of road, air and rail.

How to Reach Temple by Airplane

If you want to travel by plane to Chamunda Devi Temple, then the nearest airport to this temple is in Gaggal, which is about 28 kilometers away from here.

After reaching Gaggal Airport, you can reach Chamunda Devi Temple from outside with the help of bus or car.

How to Reach Temple by road

Travelers who want to reach Chamunda Devi Temple by road can take advantage of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department buses plying here. State-run buses will drop you just a short distance from the temple.

Chamunda Devi Temple is located at a distance of 15 kilometers from Dharamshala. From here you can reach the temple with the help of your private vehicle, cab or taxi.

How to Reach Temple by train

Pathankot is the nearest railway station to Chamunda Devi Temple. Which is connected by rail to major cities of India.

By taking a small train from Pathankot to Himachal Pradesh, you can reach Maranda, which is located very near to Palampur. The distance from Maranda to Chamunda Devi Temple is 30 kms.

Chamunda Devi Temple Google Map

Related Posts