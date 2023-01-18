You will be Mesmerized by seeing 5 Tourist Places of Khajjiar

Khajjiar is a small city located near Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh, which is also known as “Mini Switzerland” of India. This small city makes tourists visiting here very happy with their forests, lakes and pastures.

Located at an altitude of 6,500 feet, due to its natural beauty and breathtaking landscape, leaves a different impression. Khajjiar is a small plateau with a small lake which is one of the major tourist places here.

The Khajjiar is surrounded by green grasslands and dense forests and is also quite famous for its attractive temples.

If you are planning to travel to Khajjiar, you can make your journey memorable by enjoying some adventure games like paragliding, horse riding, trekking here, besides special tourist destinations here.

Khajjiar is also called ‘Mini Switzerland’ of India due to the similarity of its particular sites with Switzerland. It is a saucer -shaped green meadow that is surrounded by cedar trees and is located in the middle of a lake.

In July 1992, the then sub-guardian and the head of Chancery of Switzerland in India, Villi Blazer gave the title of Khajjiar Mini Switzerland. He also established a sign board here in which the distance between Khajjiar and Swiss Rajdhani-Bern is written.

Willy took a stone from Khajjiar and installed it in a stone collage around the Swiss Parliament so that people would remember the Khajjiar as ‘Mini Switzerland’.

Here are the 5 tourist destinations of Khajjiar where you go most:

Khajjiar is quite famous due to its dense forests and beautiful temples. Apart from seeing the tourist destinations here, you can also be a part of many adventure activities here. Here we are telling you about 5 tourist destinations of Khajjiar where you must go.

Khajjiar lake

Khajjiar Lake, located in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, is one of the most special places to be seen here due to its natural beauty.

Surrounded by Panna hills and clouds of cotton, this beautiful lake attracts everyone with its natural beauty.

The Khajjiar lake is situated at a huge height of 1920 meters and covers the area of 5000 square yards.

This lake is beautified by scenes of its cedar forests and small water streams and can also see a glimpse of Mount Kailash from here. The name of ‘Mini Swiss’ is also famous for adventure sports like Famous Khajjiar paragliding and horse riding.

Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary

Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary is known for a wide variety of flora and animals found here. In this sanctuary, you can see many countless attractive birds along with langur, jackal, bear, deer, leopard and Himalayan Black Marton. This place is covered with cedar trees with small streams flowing in the Ravi river.

If you are looking for a good picnic spot in Khajjiar and are interested in adventure sports, then you must visit the Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary.

This area is a very good place for trekking, picnic and nature walks. Many endangered species of animals and birds are also found in this wildlife sanctuary. If you are going to travel to Khajjiar, then your journey will remain incomplete without the Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary.

Khajji Nag Temple

Khajji Nag Temple is a temple dedicated to the serpents built in the 12th century where you will find some snake idols. This temple is mainly a wooden structure, whose main deity is Khajji Nag.

According to researches, the construction of this temple started in the 10th century AD, which has a mixture of both Hindu and Muslim style in architecture.

A large number of devotees visit this temple daily. If you are going to visit Khajjiar, then you must go to visit Khajji Nag Temple.

Lord Shiva’s Statue

A huge statue of 85 feet of Lord Shiva is installed in 1 km from Khajjiar, which is the highest in Himachal Pradesh. This idol is polished in bronze, which appears quite shining.

A temple located here also organizes a ceremony every year in the months of June-July. This statue of Lord Shiva is very attractive which is covered with snow during the winter season.

Golden Devi Temple Khajjiar

The Swarna Devi Temple Temple is a major scenic spot of Khajjiar which is located very close to the Khajjiar lake.

This temple has got its name from the Golden Dome installed here. There is also a golf course near this temple where you will get to see many beautiful views in greenery.

Apart from the above- mentioned 5 major places,you can also visit the Tinetan Handicrafts Centre….

Best Time to Visit Khajjiar

The best time to visit Khajjiar is most anytime of the year then let us tell you that you can visit Khajjiar at any time of the year.

The grasslands and dense forests found here constitute the natural beauty of Khajjiar and one experiences a pleasant climate.

The months of January and February are extremely cold in Khajjiar, due to which it also receives snowfall. In these two months, the way to Khajjiar can create errors in travel, due to which your journey can be spoiled.

Restaurants and local food in Khajjiar

Although there are not many options for Khajjiar food and cuisine, but there are only a few permanent restaurants here that provide you with Indian food.

Variety of food is usually found in many big hotels and resorts here, in these places you can satisfy your light hunger with many food like noodles, soup. The street food here is also very popular, which you must taste.

How To Reach Khajjiar

Khajjiar is a part of Chamba district and is well connected with and Dalhousie (24 km) by road. You can easily reach here by traveling by taxi.

Khajjiar The nearest railway station is located at Pathankot, from this station one can go to Khajjiar with the help of taxi. Going to Chamba or Dalhousie by bus and then taking a cab to Khajjiar is also a good option.

How to Reach Khajjiar by Flight

Khajjiar does not have an airport of its own. The nearest airport is located at Gaggal near Dharamshala at a distance of about 120 kms. Taxis and buses are easily available from this airport to Khajjiar.

How to Reach Khajjiar by Road

Dalhousie is well connected by road to many major cities of Himachal Pradesh like Shimla and Chamba. Many state buses ply on this route which will take you to Khajjiar easily. Alternatively you can also drive from all these cities to Khajjiar.

How to Reach Khajjiar by Train

The nearest railway station to Khajjiar is located at Pathankot at a distance of about 118 km from here.

There are many trains available from Delhi, Bhatinda and Chandigarh to Pathankot Railway Station. You can hire a taxi to travel from Pathankot to Khajjiar.

