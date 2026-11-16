The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on a sombre note on Monday, with members across party lines paying heartfelt tributes to sitting MLA Nand Lal and former minister Major Vijai Singh Mankotia, who passed away recently.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led the House in expressing condolences, remembering the two leaders for their distinguished contributions to public life, their respective fields of service and the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Recalling Nand Lal’s journey from the uniformed services to electoral politics, Sukhu highlighted his long and dedicated career in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Born on April 16, 1954, at Deothi village in Rampur Bushahr of Shimla district, Nand Lal joined the ITBP after completing his schooling.

During his service, he was associated with several important national and international assignments, including security arrangements for the 1982 Asian Games and the 1983 Non-Aligned Summit. He also served in the security details of Prime Ministers and was honoured twice with the President’s Police Medal for his exemplary service.

After taking voluntary retirement in 2007, Nand Lal entered politics and was elected to the Assembly from Rampur Bushahr in the same year. He subsequently secured victories in the 2012, 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, establishing a strong political presence in the constituency. He also served as Chief Parliamentary Secretary from May 2013 to December 2017.

Paying homage to Major Vijai Singh Mankotia, the Chief Minister recalled his distinguished military career and significant contribution to state politics. Born on November 23, 1939, at Tiyara village in Kangra district, Mankotia graduated from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and served in the Indian Army. His military career included participation in the 1962 India-China war and the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.

After his military service, Mankotia made a mark in politics, winning the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in 1982, 1985, 1990, 1993 and 2003. He served as Tourism, Civil Aviation and Law Minister during 1995-98 and again from 2003 to 2004.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also paid rich tributes to both leaders, describing Mankotia as a fearless and outspoken personality who never shied away from questioning corruption and wrongdoing. He said Mankotia had carved a distinct identity in public life through his forthright views, even when they invited controversy.

Remembering Nand Lal as a simple, honest and committed public representative, Thakur said he consistently raised issues concerning his constituency and the state, placing public interest above political considerations. He also appreciated his straightforward approach and constructive interventions in the House.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania recalled Nand Lal’s dedicated service in the ITBP and Special Protection Group (SPG), including his contribution to operations against militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. He described Mankotia as a distinguished Army officer and committed public representative whose participation in three wars remained a matter of pride.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania and MLAs Vipin Singh Parmar, Hans Raj and Mohan Lal Brakta also joined in remembering the departed leaders. The House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls before being adjourned for the day.