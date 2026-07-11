Additional water released from Pulga Dam as reservoir level rises

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) on Saturday released additional water from the Pulga Dam of the 800 MW Parbati-II Hydroelectric Power Station in the Sainj valley of Kullu district following a continuous rise in its reservoir level and the likelihood of heavy inflows.

According to a public advisory issued by the NHPC, around 30 cumecs (cubic metre per second) of additional water was released through the dam’s radial gates into the Parbati river 4 pm onwards.

With this release, the total discharge into the river, including the existing environmental flow (e-flow) and the radial gate discharge, increased from around 330 cumecs to 360 cumecs.

The NHPC cautioned people that if water inflows into the reservoir continued to rise, additional releases may become necessary in the evening, resulting in further increase in the water level of the Parbati.

In view of the expected rise in the water level of the Parbati, the NHPC appealed to the general public, tourists, workers and local residents to maintain a safe distance from riverbanks and avoid going near the river during this period. History

The NHPC also requested hotel owners, guesthouse operators, homestays, campsite managers and taxi drivers to caution visitors and travellers about the potential danger and advise them to stay away from riverbanks.

Warning hooters and sirens would be sounded before and during the water release. Besides, public announcement vehicles would be deployed in nearby areas to alert residents and visitors about the increased discharge and associated risks.

The NHPC urged everyone to cooperate with the authorities and strictly follow the safety advisory in the interest of public safety.

It issued an advisory urging the public not to go near the Parbati during the period of increased water release. Tourists and local residents had been advised to stay away from riverbanks and follow all instructions issued by the authorities concerned and avoid unnecessary movement near the river.

The NHPC stated that the advisory had been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety amid the anticipated increase in river discharge.