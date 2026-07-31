Doctor, wife killed in Kullu rockfall mishap

A doctor and his wife were killed, while their teenage daughter sustained serious injuries after large boulders crashed onto their moving car, sending it plunging into a gorge in Anni subdivision of Kullu district on Friday morning.

The accident occurred around 10.15 am on the Ranabag-Dehuri road near Karoigad when Dr Brij Lal (60), a gynaecologist at a private hospital in Rampur, his wife Sunita (54) and their 18-year-old daughter Bhavya were returning home after visiting the Khudijal temple.

According to the police, the family’s car (HP-92A-4300) was struck by boulders that suddenly rolled down the hillside. The impact caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, leaving it completely mangled.

Local residents rushed to the spot and alerted the authorities. Police and administrative teams launched a rescue operation, but Dr Brij Lal and Sunita had succumbed to severe head and body injuries by the time they were retrieved. Their daughter was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the Civil Hospital, Anni, for treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was triggered by falling rocks from the unstable hillside. Officials of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said the road was blocked due to the boulders, prompting an immediate response.

Police have registered a case and initiated further proceedings. In view of frequent landslides and rockfall incidents during the monsoon, the administration has advised residents and travellers to exercise caution while travelling on vulnerable hill roads.