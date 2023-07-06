Sainj Valley: Another Beautiful Gem hidden in the Lap of the Himalayas

As soon as the name of Himachal Pradesh is mentioned, greenery and high beautiful mountains get covered in front of the eyes.

By the way, the whole of Himachal is very beautiful and Shimla has become a famous tourist spot, where there is a crowd of tourists throughout the year, but if you want to spend a few moments of solitude away from the crowd, Himachal’s Sainj Valley is not Perfect place for you.

Sainj Valley is surrounded by beautiful mountains and trees from all sides. It is a different pleasure to see the clear sky amidst the green trees and mountains. Walking here is as much fun as trekking.

Here you can enjoy nature away from the noise. How well someone has said that the whole life of a human being is a journey in which we travel from one place to another. In the same journey, you should also add Sainj Valley.

Sainj Valley situated at a distance of 45 km from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Life here is calm, simple, and pleasing to the heart. Here you will get to see exhilaration apart from mountains and greenery.

There are many small beautiful villages in Sainj Valley. The unique shade of nature looks very lovely here. It is for both nature lovers and adventure lovers.

Sainj Village

You will definitely be happy to get fresh air here. The atmosphere here is calm and relaxing. Very few people come here, so this place is not like other places in Himachal; The beauty here is natural and primal. There is no value for beauty here. You can enjoy the beauty by staying here.

Pundarik Rishi Lake

There is a lake in Nehi above the plain which is called Pundarik Rishi Jheel. This lake is very sacred for the people here that’s why it is forbidden to touch the water of the lake.

Although you can sit on the banks of the lake and see its beauty. The local people tell different stories about this lake. If you go here, you will definitely get to hear it. This lake looks even more beautiful in the evening.

Shangad

This is a very beautiful village situated in Sainj Valley. There is a temple of Shangchul Mahadev, actually it is the local deity of this village.

There is also a legend about this place, it is said that the Pandavas spent their exile here and lord Krishna met them here. Shangad village is about 7 km from Sainj Ropa.

You will have to come to this village by taxi or if you want to enjoy the adventure, then you can also track between the dense forests in the mountains.

In Shangad, you will find a beautiful meadow and a grove of deodar trees along its banks which adds to its beauty.

Trekking

Great Himalaya National Park Trek

You can also go trekking from Sainj Valley. The best trek here is the Himalaya National Park trek. National Park is spread in 1,170 sq km and more than 830 plant species are found in this National Park.

The highest altitude of this park is 5,800 meters above sea level. If you come to Sainj Valley and feel like trekking then you can do this trek. This trek is definitely short but not easy at all. If you haven’t done trekking before, don’t do it.

Sarikanda

From Upper Nehi you can trek till Sarikanda. This track will be quite long, so you’ll have to leave early.

From Sarikanda you can see the entire Banjar Valley, this view will become a memorable experience for you. If you come here in winter season then you can enjoy snowfall as well.

Waterfall

Apart from all this, you can also enjoy the waterfall here which looks very beautiful in the middle of the forest.

If you wish, you can enjoy going under the waterfalls here. You will see many waterfalls across this valley as Kullu Valley is famous for its waterfalls.

Best Time to Visit Sainj Valley

The average annual temperature in Sainj is 20.6 °C and gets about 1,387 mm of precipitation annually. As the place remains cool and rainy, one has to check weather forecasts before making the decision to visit any given time.

April and May are the months with no precipitation, but, as a place of beauty, you get to see some amazing snow-capped mountains in January and February. July to September is also good time to visit if you’re okay with monsoons.

How to Reach Sainj Valley?

Resting at the foothills of the Great Himalayan National Park, you find the serene beauty of Sainj Valley. Although we have a few more villages in the Kullu valley, Sainj will sure leave you awestruck.

This is unlike any other place to experience bountiful nature and all its life forms, a place to relax and rejuvenate! You can get here from all popular modes of transport.

By Car

One can drive their car to Sainj but it is a 10 hours drive from Delhi covering a distance of almost 480 kms. You will have to take NH 44 to Chandigarh, and from there head to Shimla and onward.

The road has tolls, but a petrolhead will surely enjoy the drive. You may break journey at Chandigarh and move ahead, or break journey at Shimla and proceed further. Both locations have good places to stay overnight and B&B (bed and breakfast).

By Bus

One will have to take a bus to Aut in Himachal, which is on the Delhi-Manali route, and go to Sainj by taxi.

The valley is close to Aut and you will not be spending much, may be Rs 500 per person. You can also take another bus to Sainj village from Aut depending on your convenience; but there is no direct bus.

By Air

One will have to fly to Kullu-Manali and then take local transport or taxi. The nearest airport is Kullu-Manali, and Sainj is a 95 min drive from there.

However, one can also fly to Chandigarh or Shimla and then drive from there, but the drive will be longer, at least about 7 hours on the mountain path.

By Tain

There are no railway routes to this tiny village.

Sainj Valley Google Map

