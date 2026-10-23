CM Sukhu’s Diwali gift: Himachal notifies 5 per cent DA hike, Rs 10,000 pay arrears for Class IV staff

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced a five-per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Himachal Pradesh Government employees and pensioners, meeting their long-standing demand ahead of Diwali.

The hike raises the DA from 45 to 50 per cent. The Chief Minister also announced the payment of Rs 10,000 to Class IV employees against their pending pay revision arrears.

The enhanced DA will be paid with the October salary, payable in November. The hike comprises a 1 per cent increase effective from July 1, 2023, and a 4 per cent increase effective from January 1, 2024. However, the Finance Department will issue separate orders regarding the manner and schedule of payment of these arrears for the period from July 1, 2023, to September 30, 2026.

In a separate order, the government has approved the payment of Rs 10,000 in cash in November to regular Group D (Class IV) employees against arrears arising from the pay revision effective from January 1, 2016.

Central Government employees currently receive 60 per cent DA.