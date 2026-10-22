Amritsar’s Pingalwara offers ray of hope for disabled brothers, cancer-hit mother

Hope has emerged for Somdutt and his family in Sirmaur after The Tribune highlighted their plight, with the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, Amritsar, offering artificial limbs, medical treatment and residential facilities free of cost.

Born without arms and legs and dependent on others for his basic daily needs, Somdutt, a resident of Khanlog village in the remote Kodga panchayat of the Shillai Assembly constituency, was assessed as only 80 per cent disabled by a medical board, raising questions over whether the classification adequately reflects his condition.

Dr Inderjit Kaur, patron-president of the society, has proposed to provide artificial limbs to Somdutt, who was born without all four limbs.

The organisation has also offered to bear the cost of treatment, accommodation, food and other essential facilities for Somdutt, his younger brother Sandeep, and their mother, who is suffering from cancer. The proposal has been conveyed to the family, which is yet to give its final consent on whether to relocate to the society’s facility.

The decision is particularly difficult for their mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment in Shimla while caring for her two disabled sons. She fears that if her health deteriorates or she is no longer around, there may be nobody to look after them.

She wants her sons to have a secure place where they can receive regular care and support. In these circumstances, the charitable society’s offer could

provide the family with a long-term support system and ease its daily hardships.

Somdutt’s younger brother, Sandeep, has all four limbs but is unable to use them. Both brothers depend on their mother for their daily needs, leaving her to manage their care despite her own serious illness.

Under the proposed arrangement, Somdutt and his family members could move to the society’s facility if they agree to accept the offer. Besides artificial limbs for Somdutt, the assistance would include medical care, accommodation, meals and other necessities.

The family’s plight came to light after The Tribune reported in these columns on October 17 that Somdutt’s pension and access to subsidised ration had been affected by Aadhaar-related formalities.

A subsequent report, published on October 22, raised questions over his disability assessment of 80 per cent. The classification makes him eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 1,700, rather than the enhanced Rs 3,000 available to beneficiaries in the 100 per cent disability category under the state government’s revised provisions.

For a mother deeply worried about her sons’ future, the offer represents a possible source

of relief and security. However, the family’s final decision

will depend on whether it is willing to relocate and accept the proposed arrangements.