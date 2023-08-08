Tourist Places to visit in Chamba

Chamba is a famous tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh situated at an altitude of 996 meters on the banks of river Ravi. Chamba, also known as the Valley of Milk and Honey, is famous for its streams, temples, meadows, paintings and lakes.

Chamba originated in the hill states of northern India between the 17th and 19th centuries and has a handicraft and textile sector, five lakes, five wildlife sanctuaries and several temples.

Due to the sightseeing places of Chamba city, tourists come here not only from India but also from abroad.

Due to the variety of flora and fauna found here, it is a major tourist destination in India. Chamba is divided into three main ranges, the Dhauladhar Range, the Pangi or Pir Panjal Range and the Zanskar Range.

The picturesque landscapes, lush greenery and rich wildlife of Chamba Valley make your visit extremely memorable. If you want to visit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, then you must read the information given in this article:

Festivals of Chamba

Two famous festivals are celebrated with great pomp in Chamba town. The first of which is the first Suhi Mata Mela which is held during March/April for four days.

This milla is organized as a remembrance of the sacrifice of the queen of Chamba. Another famous festival celebrated in Chamba is the Minar Mela, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of the month of Shravan or in August.

Chamba tourist places and attractions

Chamba is a major tourist city of the state of Himachal Pradesh, which boasts of many temples, lakes and tourist places inside it, if you are going to visit Chamba city, then here we will tell you about some such tourist and sightseeing places of Chamba. Going to tell which you must include in your journey.

Chamera Lake

Chamera Lake is one of the most beautiful and rich natural lake in Chamba district near Dalhousie, which attracts tourists immensely with its charm.

Chamera Lake is situated at a distance of 25 km from Dalhousie which is actually a reservoir created by the Chamera Dam and is situated at an altitude of 1700 meters.

This popular tourist destination of Himachal Pradesh is very much liked by all the tourists who visit here. Chamera Lake is a major source of supply for the villagers here and is fed by the Ravi River.

Chhatrari Devi Temple is situated 45 km from Chamba. Chhatrari is famous for beautiful Shakti Devi temple. The Shakti Devi temple is surrounded by twelve heavy pillars of deodar wood. The idol inside the temple is made of alloy and quite bright.

Manimahesh Kailash Peak

The Manimahesh Kailash Peak is situated 26 km away from Bharmour. The Manimahesh Kailash Peak also known as Chamba Kailash.

It is aslo believed that Manimahesh Kailash Peak is home of Lord Shiva. The Manimahesh Lake is at the foundation of Kailash peak. The altitude of Kailash peak is 18,547 ft.

Hari Rai Temple

Hari Rai Temple is the main temple of Chamba dedicated to Lord Vishnu in which Lord Vishnu is seated in his three incarnations as human, boar, and lion. The idol of the Lord in the temple is exquisitely decorated with rings, arms, mukut (head gear), beaded necklace and kundal.

The temple has another attractive idol of Lord Vishnu riding a chariot drawn by six horses. This is the most outstanding idol of the temple which is architecture in a Shikara style and is believed to be the only idol draped in saffron colour.

The entrance of this temple is adorned with beautiful sculptures of Ganga and Yamuna. Apart from this, the temple also has idols of Lord Shiva Surya, Aruna, Goddess Uma and Nandi.

Bhuri Singh Museum is situated in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Bhuri Singh Museum is major tourist attractions of Chamaba. Bhuri Singh Museum is established in 1908.

At the beginning Bhuri Singh Museum started with the paintings donated by Raja Bhuri Singh.

Manimahesh Lake

Manimahesh Lake is located in the Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 4,080 meters in the Bharmour subdivision of the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Lake Manimahesh is situated near the virgin peak of Mount Kailash, which is believed to be the holy abode of Lord Shiva.

This lake greatly impresses tourists and pilgrims with its charm. This place is very special for trekking lovers as there is a trekking route of 13 kms.

Tourists visiting this lake do not feel tired after seeing the beautiful hills and greenery here.

Chamunda Devi Temple

The Chamunda Devi Temple is situated on the top of the Shah Madar range. From this temple, tourists can get a spectacular view of Chamba city. Chamunda Devi Temple was built by Raja Umaid Singh in the year 1762.

Nestled amidst the forests of Patidar and Lahla, this temple is made entirely of wood, with huge roofs. Situated on the banks of river Baner, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali, who is also known as the goddess of war.

Earlier one had to climb 400 stone cut steps to reach this temple but now the temple can be easily reached through a 3 kilometer long concrete road from Chamba. The seven hundred year old temple has a cave-like structure at the back which is believed to be the symbol of Lord Shiva.

Dalhousie is situated 52 km from Chamba. Dalhousie is a beautiful hill station in Chamba district. The altitude of Dalhousie is 2400 metres from sea level. Dalhousie is lies between 32.53°N and 75.98°E. Dalhousie is built on around five hills.

Lakshmi Narayan temple

Lakshmi Narayan Temple is one of the main temples of Chamba. If you come for an excursion to Chamba, then you can also visit this temple. Lakshmi Narayan Temple is the oldest and largest temple in Chamba.

The temple is built in the shape of a spire and houses six idols of Lord Vishnu and Shiva. The idol of Lord Vishnu in the center is carved out of marble.

Khajjiar – Mini Switzerland of India

Khajjiar is also called Mini Switzerland. Khajjiar is beautiful hill station situated in Chamba district. Khajjiar is situated 24 km away from Dalhousie. The height of Khajjiar is 6500 ft.

Sui Mata Temple

Sui Mata Temple is a major temple located in Saho district in Chamba which was built by King Varman in the memory of his wife Rani Sui who sacrificed her life for her people. Situated atop the Shah Darbar hill, the temple offers a spectacular view of the small settlements below.

The Sui Mata temple complex is divided into three parts, including the main temple, a channel and a monument dedicated to Queen Sui Mata, who is regarded as a symbol of her sacrifice. Travelers can reach Sui Mata Temple from below with the help of paved stairs along a path.

This temple is a place of worship for the local people here. The annual fair held here in the months of April and May draws a huge crowd.

During the festival women and little girls dress up extravagantly to pay tribute to the sacrifice of Queen Sui. This annual festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp.

Vajreshwari Temple

Vajreshwari Temple is dedicated to Goddess Vajreshwari, the goddess of lightning, located at the end of Jansali Bazaar in Chamba. Let us tell you that this temple is said to be at least one thousand years old.

Goddess Vajreshwari is believed to be a form of Goddess Parvati and is worshiped here in her fierce form. The temple is built in the Shikhara style of architecture which is adorned with exquisite carvings, intricate wood work and stone work.

The interior walls of this grand temple have carvings of various Hindu deities and idols. This temple is also popular as Bajreshwari Temple and has eighteen small inscriptions on its walls.

The temple also has an attractive idol of Goddess Durga seated on a lion with Lord Vishnu. The three faces of the idol of Lord Vishnu are human, boar and lion.

The most celebrated festival in this temple is Amavasya, when a huge fair is organized in honor of Goddess Vajreshwari. The next major festival of this temple is Navratri which is also celebrated in the month of March.

Bharmaur

Bharmour is situated 65 km from Chamba. The altitude of Bharmour is 2,195 metres. Bharmour known as Brahmpura and the ancient capital of Chamba district. Bharmaur lies between 32.26°N and 76.32°E. Bharmour is famous for its lovely beauty. Read more about Bharmaur.

Akhand Chandi Mahal

The Chamba Palace or Akhand Chandi Palace is a white-coloured building located in Chamba, built in the mid-18th century. A splendid reflection of Tibigon art and architecture, this royal palace was originally built during the reign of Raja Umaid Singh as a residential building.

The palace was renovated and modified several times by the British and Mughal emperors. In this palace, he added Durbar Hall (also known as Marshal Hall), Zenana Mahal and many samples of Mughal architecture.

Akhand Chandi Mahal also has a distinct green roof, which distinguishes the regal building from other important places in Chamba. The entire building is divided into three sections with sloping roofs for easy shedding of snow.

Famous food of Chamba

You can mainly find North Indian cuisine in Chamba, located in Himachal Pradesh. However, you can also taste some local Himachali cuisine here.

Madra is a specialty of Chamba which is made from kidney beans like rajma and dal and cooked in lots of spices and dry fruits. Curd is an important ingredient and is used with every meal.

What is the best time to visit Chamba

March to June is the best time to visit Chamba as the temperature remains low and pleasant during these months. In the valleys of Chamba, the nights are cool in summer. If you are planning an offbeat vacation or honeymoon then think again.

July is the beginning of monsoon here and it is not advisable to travel here due to heavy rains.

December is a good time for snow lovers but do carry warm clothes while traveling during this time as the temperature can drop down to sub-zero levels.

How To Reach Chamba

How to reach by Flight

If you want to travel by flight to Chamba, the nearest airports are Pathankot (120 km), Amritsar (220 km), Kangra (172 km) and Chandigarh (400 km). Buses and cabs are easily available to take you from all these airports to Chamba.

How to Reach by Road

HRTC (Himachal Road Transport Corporation) runs regular buses from the neighboring states of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Which passes through the major cities of the state, Pathankot, Shimla, Kangra, Solan and Dharamshala.

How to Reach by Train

The nearest railway station is at Pathankot, which is about 120 km from Chamba. Buses and taxis are very easily available from Pathankot to Chamba. Alternatively, you can also take a train till Chandigarh or New Delhi and then travel by bus or cab.

Chamba Google Map