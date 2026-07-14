Kinner Kailash Yatra: Dev Samaj seeks permanent ban

The Dev Samaj alleged that although the district administration had officially suspended the yatra following local protests, the pilgrimage continues unofficially, leading to an uncontrolled influx of visitors.

“Earlier, when the yatra was organised officially, only a limited number of pilgrims were allowed each day. Now, countless people are visiting,” said Parmeshwar Singh Negi, convener of the Dev Samaj.

He clarified that the Dev Samaj represents the entire local community and not merely the Kaardars of local deities.

According to the memorandum, the gathering of over 1,500 pilgrims has accelerated the degradation of biodiversity and the melting of centuries-old glaciers.

The community, which reveres the entire hill and surrounding forests as sacred, alleges that the growing tourist footfall is polluting water sources, damaging medicinal herbs and rare flowers used in local religious rituals.

The memorandum also states that local deities have warned residents to stop the yatra to protect the region’s fragile ecology and spiritual heritage.