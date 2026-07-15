Kinnaur wettest district in Himachal with 121 per cent surplus rain in July

With the monsoon in full swing, Kinnaur has emerged as the wettest district in Himachal Pradesh, recording about 121 per cent surplus rainfall in the first 15 days of July. The district has received 61.9 mm of rain against the normal of 28 mm. GeographicReference

According to State Meteorological Centre, seven districts have received surplus rain while five districts have recorded a rainfall deficit so far this monsoon season.

Kullu recorded 88% surplus rain as it received 143.5 mm against 76.4 mm rain, Solan recorded 69% surplus rain as it received 243.1 mm rain against 144.1 mm, Shimla has recorded 67% surplus rain as it received 154.8 mm against 92.8 mm, Sirmaur recorded 44% as it received 281.5 mm against 195.2 mm rain, Una 24% as it recorded 185.3 mm against 148.9 mm, while Chamba recorded one percent as it received 127.4 mm against 126.1 mm rain.

Additionally, the highest rainfall deficit amongst the district was 39%, which was recorded in Hamirpur as it received 85.2 mm rain against 139 mm. Similarly, Lahaul and Spiti recorded 30% deficit rain, as it received 40.7 mm rain against 58.1 mm, Bilaspur 17% as it received 102.1 mm rain against 122.5 mm, Kangra 16% as it received 209.8 mm against 249.3 mm and Mandi 14% as it received 142.7 mm against 165.3 mm.

Meanwhile, the centre has forecasted continuous rainfall in many parts of the state till July 21, with intense showers from July 18 onwards, for which orange and yellow alerts have also been issued. While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal till July 21, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C during the same period of time.

Very light rain was observed across the state during the past 24 hours, with weather being dry in most parts of the state.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 26.9°C, Dharamsala 31°C, Manali 27.4°C, Solan 31°C, Kangra 34.3°C, Mandi 35°C, Sundernagar 34.7°C, Kufri 22.1°C, Keylong 23.6°C, Kalpa 23.4°C, Narkanda 21.3°C, Nahan 30.4°C and Chamba 31.6°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 37°C, which was recorded in Una while the lowest minimum temperature was 9.2°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.