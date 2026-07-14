3 women among 7 held for possessing chitta in separate cases in Kangra

Kangra Police have arrested seven persons, including three women, in a series of anti-drug operations conducted across the district over the past two days, recovering 49.48 grams of chitta (heroin) in separate cases.

Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma said a CIA team of Kangra apprehended three persons near Ecco Bridge in Jadrangal panchayat and recovered 13.9 grams of heroin from their possession. The police also seized a taxi allegedly used for transporting the contraband.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Sharma (25) and Ankaj Kumar (36), both residents of the Dharamsala subdivision, and Abhishek Kumar (30), a resident of Palampur.

In another operation, a CIA team of Kangra Police arrested a man and a woman during a checking operation in Shahpur subdivision and recovered 33.01 grams of heroin from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Kumar (24), a resident of Sujanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sunita alias Veeri (45), a resident of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab. The motorcycle allegedly used by the accused was also seized. GeographicReference

Earlier on Monday, the police recovered 2.57 grams of heroin following a tip-off and arrested two women in Palampur. The accused have been identified as Sandhya Devi (45), a resident of Palampur, and Hema Kumari (30), a resident of Mandi district.

Verma said cases had been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the concerned police stations. Further investigation is under way to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify other persons involved in the drug trafficking network.